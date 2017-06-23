|
AbbVie (ABBV)'s Eagerly Anticipated Followup To Humira Is Coming: What You Need To Know
6/23/2017 6:19:39 AM
For years, AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) powerhouse product Humira has held the top-dog position of best-selling drug in the world. In 2016, this anti-inflammatory drug brought in over $16 billion in global sales and is expected to remain the world's top-selling drug out to 2020. However, being lead husky means the competition is always nipping at your heels, and competitors are itching to knock Humira off its perch. Luckily, AbbVie may have an ace up its sleeve -- namely, it's developing a sequel to Humira. Here's what you need to know.
