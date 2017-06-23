 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

AbbVie (ABBV)'s Eagerly Anticipated Followup To Humira Is Coming: What You Need To Know



6/23/2017 6:19:39 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
For years, AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) powerhouse product Humira has held the top-dog position of best-selling drug in the world. In 2016, this anti-inflammatory drug brought in over $16 billion in global sales and is expected to remain the world's top-selling drug out to 2020. However, being lead husky means the competition is always nipping at your heels, and competitors are itching to knock Humira off its perch. Luckily, AbbVie may have an ace up its sleeve -- namely, it's developing a sequel to Humira. Here's what you need to know.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
AbbVie
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 