Teva (TEVA) Ordered to Pay GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) $235 Million in Coreg Patent Row



6/23/2017 6:15:11 AM

A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.

A federal jury in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday found that Teva willfully infringed the patent in connection with its sales of a generic version of the drug with a label indicating it could be used for treating chronic heart failure.

The jury rejected Teva's contention that the patent was invalid. It awarded GSK $234.1 million in lost profits and said the drug company deserved an additional $1.4 million in royalties.

