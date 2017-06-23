Aurinia (AUPH) Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Aurinia” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) is pleased to announce that the six incumbent
directors of the Company were elected at the Company’s annual general
meeting held on June 21, 2017 (the “Meeting”).
Detailed results of the vote by proxy for the election of directors are
provided below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Votes For (%)
|
|
Votes Withheld (%)
|
Nominee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Election of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
Richard Glickman
|
|
96.70%
|
|
3.30%
|
Benjamin Rovinski
|
|
99.09%
|
|
0.91%
|
David Jayne
|
|
71.78%
|
|
28.22%
|
Hyuek Joon Lee
|
|
98.95%
|
|
1.05%
|
Lorin Randall
|
|
75.43%
|
|
24.57%
|
George Milne
|
|
99.11%
|
|
0.89%
Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on
SEDAR at www.sedar.com
and EDGAR at www.edgar.com.
About Aurinia
Aurinia is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on
developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient
populations that are suffering from serious diseases with a high unmet
medical need. The Company is currently developing voclosporin, an
investigational drug, for the treatment of LN. The Company is
headquartered in Victoria, BC and focuses its development efforts
globally.
We seek Safe Harbor.