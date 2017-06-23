 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Aurinia (AUPH) Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting



6/23/2017 6:12:45 AM

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Aurinia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) is pleased to announce that the six incumbent directors of the Company were elected at the Company’s annual general meeting held on June 21, 2017 (the “Meeting”).

Detailed results of the vote by proxy for the election of directors are provided below:

Votes For (%)

Votes Withheld (%)

Nominee

Election of Directors

Richard Glickman

96.70%

3.30%

Benjamin Rovinski

99.09%

0.91%

David Jayne

71.78%

28.22%

Hyuek Joon Lee

98.95%

1.05%

Lorin Randall

75.43%

24.57%

George Milne

99.11%

0.89%

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.edgar.com.

About Aurinia

Aurinia is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are suffering from serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company is currently developing voclosporin, an investigational drug, for the treatment of LN. The Company is headquartered in Victoria, BC and focuses its development efforts globally.

