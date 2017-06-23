|
A Startup Founded By SolarCity And Google (GOOG) Alums Wants To Tell You Your 'Fertility Age'—Here's What That Means
6/23/2017 6:12:39 AM
In the US, women are waiting longer than ever to have children. In 2014, the average age of first birth in the US was 26.3, up from 24.9 in 2000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As a result, the fertility market has grown to about $3 billion in the US. According to FertilityIQ, the cost of one cycle of in-vitro fertilization, is on average $23,474 in the US, and it often takes more than one cycle to work.
