 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

A Startup Founded By SolarCity And Google (GOOG) Alums Wants To Tell You Your 'Fertility Age'—Here's What That Means



6/23/2017 6:12:39 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
In the US, women are waiting longer than ever to have children. In 2014, the average age of first birth in the US was 26.3, up from 24.9 in 2000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As a result, the fertility market has grown to about $3 billion in the US. According to FertilityIQ, the cost of one cycle of in-vitro fertilization, is on average $23,474 in the US, and it often takes more than one cycle to work.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 