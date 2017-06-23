Quanterix’ CEO To Host Webinar On The Importance Of Biomarkers For The Transformation Of Precision Health

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix
Corporation, a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal
of advancing the science of precision health, today announced that its
CEO and Chairman, Kevin Hrusovsky, will be hosting a webinar on the use
of ultrasensitive biomarker assays to enable precision health, with a
specialty focus on concussion and traumatic brain injury (TBI) detection
and diagnostics. Hrusovsky will be joined by Dr. Jessica Gill,
Investigator at National
Institutes of Health (NIH) and Co-Director of the Biomarkers Core
for the Center for Neurosciences and Regenerative Medicine, as well as
Dr. Henrik Zetterberg, Professor of Neurochemistry and Head of
Department at the University
of Gothenburg, who will both discuss the advancements they have
achieved through ultra-sensitive biomarker analysis. The webinar will
take place on Wednesday, June 28 at 1 p.m., EDT.
“Simoa has enabled greater insight into novel proteins, indicative of
TBIs and other neurological diseases at minute concentrations, enabling
ground-breaking research that has dramatically improved our
understanding of these diseases”
In this webinar, Hrusovsky will describe how the use of Quanterix’ Simoa
technology can not only detect diseases early, before symptoms
present, but also how drug developers are using the technology in
research and clinical trials to seek to efficiently optimize drug safety
and effectiveness. In addition, specific data will be presented on
detecting and measuring the severity of concussions and TBI in a simple
blood test, which could help to inform “return-to-play” or
“return-to-occupation” decisions. Quanterix’ Simoa technology is also
uniquely able to measure healthy baseline levels of these same digital
biomarkers, providing important insights for early detection, disease
monitoring and disease prevention. Dr. Zetterberg and Dr. Gill will join
Hrusovsky to provide specific examples of the use of biomarkers to
detect neurodegenerative disease and TBI, and discuss data showing the
correlation of biomarker levels to the severity of the neurotrauma.
“Digital biomarkers offer great potential for early detection, diagnoses
and treatment before symptoms present, when diseases are most treatable.
Simoa’s ability to detect and quantify novel biomarkers at
ultra-sensitive levels is impacting almost every field of medicine, with
over 125 peer-reviewed science journal articles published across
neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious disease, immunology and
inflammation,” said Hrusovsky. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity
to share this knowledge with our customers, partners, medical
professionals and patient advocates. It’s an honor to present alongside
Dr. Gill and Dr. Zetterberg, who are longtime users of Simoa technology
for their neurology research, and are blazing the trail for how the
technology can be used to transform medical practice.”
Recent studies using Simoa have demonstrated the reliability of
biomarkers for the detection and quantification of TBIs and other
neurological diseases, which traditionally have been difficult to
diagnose. Through the identification and monitoring of neurological
biomarkers, including Tau, NF-L, GFAP and UCH-L1, researchers are
gaining a better understanding of the progression of these diseases,
including discovering potential novel treatments and ways to
non-invasively and inexpensively detect these diseases long before
today’s technologies.
“Simoa has enabled greater insight into novel proteins, indicative of
TBIs and other neurological diseases at minute concentrations, enabling
ground-breaking research that has dramatically improved our
understanding of these diseases,” said Dr. Gill. “I’m excited for the
opportunity to share my knowledge with the greater research community in
the hopes of further accelerating the early detection and diagnosis of
TBIs to improve treatment options for patients.”
To register for the webinar, please visit: http://www.quanterix.com/resources/webinars/biomarkers-precision-health-enabling-applications-neurological-disease-detection.
About Quanterix
Quanterix
is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of
advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health
solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare
is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine
the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed
to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced
treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the
population for generations to come. The technology is currently being
used for applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology,
neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company
was established in 2007 and is located in Lexington, Massachusetts.