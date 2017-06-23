Quanterix’ CEO To Host Webinar On The Importance Of Biomarkers For The Transformation Of Precision Health

Discussion will also feature Dr. Jessica Gill, National Institutes of Health and Dr. Henrik Zetterberg, University of Gothenburg

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation, a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, today announced that its CEO and Chairman, Kevin Hrusovsky, will be hosting a webinar on the use of ultrasensitive biomarker assays to enable precision health, with a specialty focus on concussion and traumatic brain injury (TBI) detection and diagnostics. Hrusovsky will be joined by Dr. Jessica Gill, Investigator at National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Co-Director of the Biomarkers Core for the Center for Neurosciences and Regenerative Medicine, as well as Dr. Henrik Zetterberg, Professor of Neurochemistry and Head of Department at the University of Gothenburg, who will both discuss the advancements they have achieved through ultra-sensitive biomarker analysis. The webinar will take place on Wednesday, June 28 at 1 p.m., EDT.

“Simoa has enabled greater insight into novel proteins, indicative of TBIs and other neurological diseases at minute concentrations, enabling ground-breaking research that has dramatically improved our understanding of these diseases”

In this webinar, Hrusovsky will describe how the use of Quanterix’ Simoa technology can not only detect diseases early, before symptoms present, but also how drug developers are using the technology in research and clinical trials to seek to efficiently optimize drug safety and effectiveness. In addition, specific data will be presented on detecting and measuring the severity of concussions and TBI in a simple blood test, which could help to inform “return-to-play” or “return-to-occupation” decisions. Quanterix’ Simoa technology is also uniquely able to measure healthy baseline levels of these same digital biomarkers, providing important insights for early detection, disease monitoring and disease prevention. Dr. Zetterberg and Dr. Gill will join Hrusovsky to provide specific examples of the use of biomarkers to detect neurodegenerative disease and TBI, and discuss data showing the correlation of biomarker levels to the severity of the neurotrauma.

“Digital biomarkers offer great potential for early detection, diagnoses and treatment before symptoms present, when diseases are most treatable. Simoa’s ability to detect and quantify novel biomarkers at ultra-sensitive levels is impacting almost every field of medicine, with over 125 peer-reviewed science journal articles published across neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious disease, immunology and inflammation,” said Hrusovsky. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this knowledge with our customers, partners, medical professionals and patient advocates. It’s an honor to present alongside Dr. Gill and Dr. Zetterberg, who are longtime users of Simoa technology for their neurology research, and are blazing the trail for how the technology can be used to transform medical practice.”

Recent studies using Simoa have demonstrated the reliability of biomarkers for the detection and quantification of TBIs and other neurological diseases, which traditionally have been difficult to diagnose. Through the identification and monitoring of neurological biomarkers, including Tau, NF-L, GFAP and UCH-L1, researchers are gaining a better understanding of the progression of these diseases, including discovering potential novel treatments and ways to non-invasively and inexpensively detect these diseases long before today’s technologies.

“Simoa has enabled greater insight into novel proteins, indicative of TBIs and other neurological diseases at minute concentrations, enabling ground-breaking research that has dramatically improved our understanding of these diseases,” said Dr. Gill. “I’m excited for the opportunity to share my knowledge with the greater research community in the hopes of further accelerating the early detection and diagnosis of TBIs to improve treatment options for patients.”

To register for the webinar, please visit: http://www.quanterix.com/resources/webinars/biomarkers-precision-health-enabling-applications-neurological-disease-detection.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Lexington, Massachusetts.