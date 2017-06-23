Acerus (TRLPF) Announces Voting Results For The 2017 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSX:ASP) today announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on June 22, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario. The total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 121,191,442, representing 56.87% of the total issued and outstanding Acerus shares.

Election of Directors

The six (6) candidates nominated for election to the Acerus Board of Directors and listed in the Company's Management Information Circular, dated May 12, 2017, were elected by a majority of the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting. The voting results are as follows:

Name Votes For (%) Votes Withheld (%) Norma Beauchamp 117,492,271 (99.64%) 426,630 (0.36%) Borys Chabursky 116,721,171 (98.98%) 1,197,730 (1.02%) Stephen Gregory 116,591,144 (98.87%) 1,327,757 (1.13%) Ian Ihnatowycz 116,598,871 (98.88%) 1,320,030 (1.12%) Luc Mainville 117,471,271 (99.62%) 447,630 (0.38%) Tom Rossi 116,530,144 (98.82%) 1,388,757 (1.18%)

Appointment of Auditors

Acerus also announced today that its shareholders have approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Auditor of Acerus to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders.

About Acerus

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a fully-integrated, Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of innovative, branded products in Men’s and Women’s Health. Acerus’ shares trade on TSX under the symbol ASP. For more information, visit www.aceruspharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.