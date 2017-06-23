Acerus (TRLPF) Announces Voting Results For The 2017 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSX:ASP) today announced the voting
results from its Annual General Meeting held on June 22, 2017 in
Toronto, Ontario. The total number of shares represented in person or by
proxy at the meeting was 121,191,442, representing 56.87% of the total
issued and outstanding Acerus shares.
Election of Directors
The six (6) candidates nominated for election to the Acerus Board of
Directors and listed in the Company's Management Information Circular,
dated May 12, 2017, were elected by a majority of the shareholders
present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting. The voting
results are as follows:
|
Name
|
|
Votes For (%)
|
|
Votes Withheld (%)
|
Norma Beauchamp
|
|
117,492,271 (99.64%)
|
|
426,630 (0.36%)
|
Borys Chabursky
|
|
116,721,171 (98.98%)
|
|
1,197,730 (1.02%)
|
Stephen Gregory
|
|
116,591,144 (98.87%)
|
|
1,327,757 (1.13%)
|
Ian Ihnatowycz
|
|
116,598,871 (98.88%)
|
|
1,320,030 (1.12%)
|
Luc Mainville
|
|
117,471,271 (99.62%)
|
|
447,630 (0.38%)
|
Tom Rossi
|
|
116,530,144 (98.82%)
|
|
1,388,757 (1.18%)
Appointment of Auditors
Acerus also announced today that its shareholders have approved the
re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Auditor of Acerus to
hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders.
About Acerus
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a fully-integrated, Canadian
specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development,
manufacture, marketing and distribution of innovative, branded products
in Men’s and Women’s Health. Acerus’ shares trade on TSX under the
symbol ASP. For more information, visit www.aceruspharma.com
and follow us on Twitter
and LinkedIn.
