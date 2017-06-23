|
Life Is Swede For Medtech IPOs
6/23/2017 6:07:12 AM
It is midsummer's day and Sweden is very hot - in terms of IPOs, at least. Five IPOs have launched on Stockholm-based exchanges today, including two offerings by medtech companies. Bonesupport, which makes bone grafts impregnated with anti-infectives, and Sedana Medical, which makes pumps for delivering anesthetics, have raised $57m and $13m respectively.
"It's a slightly unusual day," says Richard Davies, Bonesupport's chief executive. "There's definitely a sort of liquidity to the market - I can only speak from the healthcare side - that likes these life sciences companies."
comments powered by