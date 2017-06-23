 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Life Is Swede For Medtech IPOs



6/23/2017 6:07:12 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
It is midsummer's day and Sweden is very hot - in terms of IPOs, at least. Five IPOs have launched on Stockholm-based exchanges today, including two offerings by medtech companies. Bonesupport, which makes bone grafts impregnated with anti-infectives, and Sedana Medical, which makes pumps for delivering anesthetics, have raised $57m and $13m respectively.

"It's a slightly unusual day," says Richard Davies, Bonesupport's chief executive. "There's definitely a sort of liquidity to the market - I can only speak from the healthcare side - that likes these life sciences companies."

Read at Seeking Alpha


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 