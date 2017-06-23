Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
Feds Accuse 'Greedy'
Pharmakon
Execs of Selling Drugs That Sickened Babies
Tweet
6/23/2017 6:06:53 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Executives at a Noblesville pharmaceuticals company did not recall a painkiller that was 25 times stronger than its label said it was until after it caused three newborns to become ill, a federal indictment alleges.
"This case is about the defendants' disregard for the well-being of patients including the most vulnerable among us, newborn infants in a neonatal unit," U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said at a news conference Thursday.
Minkler said two executives at Pharmakon Pharmaceuticals Inc., one the CEO and the other the compliance officer, made decisions "motivated by nothing else but greed."
Read at
Indianapolis Star
Read at
Fox News
Read at
News Release
Read at
CNN
Related News
Pharmakon Pharmaceuticals
Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall Of All Sterile Compounded Products Due To
FDA
Concern Of Lack Of Sterility Assurance
Label Or Liability:
GlaxoSmithKline
(GSK) Faces $3 Million Verdict Over Product It Didn't Make
Employee in Critical Condition After Shooting at San Diego Biotech
Phamatech
Sanofi
(SNY) Chief Says U.S. Supreme Court Ruling On Biologics Has "Immediate Impact"
Chinese Courts Call For Death Penalty For Researchers Who Commit Fraud
Landmark Ruling:
Amgen
(AMGN) Loses Bid to Delay Biosimilars
NantHealth
(NH)'s
Soon-Shiong
Sued for Attempting to Take Over
Altor BioScience
for a Lowball Price
Bomb Scare Leads to Evacuation at
Pfizer
(PFE) Plant
Sonar Products
,
Stratus Pharma
Ordered to Cease Operations
Aspen Pharmacare
,
Pfizer
(PFE) and
Roche
(RHHBY) Investigated For Excessive Cancer Drug Pricing In South Africa
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Indianapolis Star
•
Fox News
•
News Release
•
CNN
•
Pharmakon Pharmaceuticals
•
Biotech/Pharma - Legal