Feds Accuse 'Greedy' Pharmakon Execs of Selling Drugs That Sickened Babies



6/23/2017 6:06:53 AM

Executives at a Noblesville pharmaceuticals company did not recall a painkiller that was 25 times stronger than its label said it was until after it caused three newborns to become ill, a federal indictment alleges.

"This case is about the defendants' disregard for the well-being of patients including the most vulnerable among us, newborn infants in a neonatal unit," U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said at a news conference Thursday.

Minkler said two executives at Pharmakon Pharmaceuticals Inc., one the CEO and the other the compliance officer, made decisions "motivated by nothing else but greed."

