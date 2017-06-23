The BIO International Convention Closes After Four "Breakthrough" Days In San Diego

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 2017
BIO International Convention (BIO 2017), hosted by the Biotechnology
Innovation Organization (BIO), closed today after four days of
immersive, compelling programming united under the theme of
“Breakthrough.”
BIO 2017 drew 16,123 biotechnology industry leaders from 48 States, the
District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and 73 countries to San Diego, the
“genomics capital” of the world. As the largest global biotechnology
event, BIO 2017 provided attendees with unique perspectives on the
immense opportunities and complex challenges ahead for the industry.
David Cameron, the former Prime Minister of the UK, and Ann Romney, the
wife of Mitt Romney and a staunch patient advocate delivered keynote
addresses that touched on challenges in both the political and health
arenas.
Breaking all previous records, BIO 2017 hosted over 41,400 partnering
meetings, facilitated by BIO’s One-on-One Partnering™ system—a 16%
increase from 2016. These invaluable connections form the foundation of
innovative industry collaborations and scientific breakthroughs.
BIO 2017 included over 1,800 exhibitors, more than 800 speakers at 400
educational sessions and company presentations, and seven fireside
chats. The breadth and depth of offerings and the networking
opportunities afforded by having thousands of industry stakeholders
continue to make the Convention the premiere event for the biotechnology
industry.
“Each year our annual Convention highlights the global impact of the
biotechnology industry and unites thousands of industry executives,
scientists and researchers,” said Jim Greenwood, President and CEO of
BIO. “Fulfilling our vision – to enrich the world through biotechnology
innovation – requires breakthroughs in many forms, and BIO 2017
perfectly reflected the industry’s commitment to bring its collective
power to bear on developing the next generation of advances in
biotechnology.”
This year’s International Convention was co-hosted by Life Science
Association of California, Biocom,
California Life Sciences Association (CLSA)
and Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio).
“BIO 2017’s incredible success in our home town proved that life science
leaders are accelerating their quest to improve the human condition, and
that San Diego reflects the world’s astonishing breadth and depth of
life science innovation and success,” said Joe Panetta, President and
CEO of Biocom. “While we are home to one of the world’s richest clusters
of genomics and precision medicine experts on the planet, my primary
takeaway from this week is that BIO 2017 led to transformative
conversations of great importance to the industry and to the future of
healthcare, bringing hope for the future of humanity.”
"California Life Sciences Association was honored to host the 2017 BIO
International Convention in San Diego this year, enabling life sciences
sector leaders, government officials and others from around the world to
see the strides California has made in helping improve patient care and
medical innovation,” said Sara Radcliffe, President and CEO of the CLSA.
“The Golden State is home to some of the most innovative life
sciences organizations in the world, and our mission as the trade
association representing the statewide sector is to help showcase the
breakthrough contributions California innovators are making to heal,
fuel and feed the world through biotechnology. We were pleased to
partner with BIO again to bring this international event back to San
Diego.”
The 2018 BIO International Convention will return to Boston, MA from
June 4 – 7 to celebrate 25 years of innovation.
Philadelphia, PA will host the 2019 BIO International Convention from
June 3 – 6.
In 2020, BIO returns for the fourth time to San Diego from June 8 – 11!
