The BIO International Convention Closes After Four "Breakthrough" Days In San Diego

BIO 2017 recognized past, present and future biotech breakthroughs that heal, feed and fuel the world

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 2017 BIO International Convention (BIO 2017), hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), closed today after four days of immersive, compelling programming united under the theme of “Breakthrough.”

BIO 2017 drew 16,123 biotechnology industry leaders from 48 States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and 73 countries to San Diego, the “genomics capital” of the world. As the largest global biotechnology event, BIO 2017 provided attendees with unique perspectives on the immense opportunities and complex challenges ahead for the industry.

David Cameron, the former Prime Minister of the UK, and Ann Romney, the wife of Mitt Romney and a staunch patient advocate delivered keynote addresses that touched on challenges in both the political and health arenas.

Breaking all previous records, BIO 2017 hosted over 41,400 partnering meetings, facilitated by BIO’s One-on-One Partnering™ system—a 16% increase from 2016. These invaluable connections form the foundation of innovative industry collaborations and scientific breakthroughs.

BIO 2017 included over 1,800 exhibitors, more than 800 speakers at 400 educational sessions and company presentations, and seven fireside chats. The breadth and depth of offerings and the networking opportunities afforded by having thousands of industry stakeholders continue to make the Convention the premiere event for the biotechnology industry.

“Each year our annual Convention highlights the global impact of the biotechnology industry and unites thousands of industry executives, scientists and researchers,” said Jim Greenwood, President and CEO of BIO. “Fulfilling our vision – to enrich the world through biotechnology innovation – requires breakthroughs in many forms, and BIO 2017 perfectly reflected the industry’s commitment to bring its collective power to bear on developing the next generation of advances in biotechnology.”

This year’s International Convention was co-hosted by Life Science Association of California, Biocom, California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) and Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio).

“BIO 2017’s incredible success in our home town proved that life science leaders are accelerating their quest to improve the human condition, and that San Diego reflects the world’s astonishing breadth and depth of life science innovation and success,” said Joe Panetta, President and CEO of Biocom. “While we are home to one of the world’s richest clusters of genomics and precision medicine experts on the planet, my primary takeaway from this week is that BIO 2017 led to transformative conversations of great importance to the industry and to the future of healthcare, bringing hope for the future of humanity.”

"California Life Sciences Association was honored to host the 2017 BIO International Convention in San Diego this year, enabling life sciences sector leaders, government officials and others from around the world to see the strides California has made in helping improve patient care and medical innovation,” said Sara Radcliffe, President and CEO of the CLSA. “The Golden State is home to some of the most innovative life sciences organizations in the world, and our mission as the trade association representing the statewide sector is to help showcase the breakthrough contributions California innovators are making to heal, fuel and feed the world through biotechnology. We were pleased to partner with BIO again to bring this international event back to San Diego.”

The 2018 BIO International Convention will return to Boston, MA from June 4 – 7 to celebrate 25 years of innovation.

Philadelphia, PA will host the 2019 BIO International Convention from June 3 – 6.

In 2020, BIO returns for the fourth time to San Diego from June 8 – 11!

