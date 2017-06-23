|
Switchable DNA Mini-Machines Store Information, Emory Health Sciences Study
6/23/2017 5:55:59 AM
Biomedical engineers have built simple machines out of DNA, consisting of arrays whose units switch reversibly between two different shapes.
The arrays' inventors say they could be harnessed to make nanotech sensors or amplifiers. Potentially, they could be combined to form logic gates, the parts of a molecular computer.
The arrays' properties are scheduled for publication online by Science.
