Tiny Nanoparticles Offer Significant Potential In Detecting/Treating Disease New Review Of Work On Exosomes, Trends in Molecular Medicine Reveals
6/23/2017 5:54:02 AM
Exosomes - tiny biological nanoparticles which transfer information between cells - offer significant potential in detecting and treating disease, the most comprehensive overview so far of research in the field has concluded.
Areas which could benefit include cancer treatment and regenerative medicine, say Dr Steven Conlan from Swansea University, Dr Mauro Ferrari of Houston Methodist Research Institute in Texas, and Dr Inês Mendes Pinto from the International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory in Portugal.
