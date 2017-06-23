Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Plant Problems Lead the
FDA
to Reject
Pfizer
(
PFE
)'s Epogen Biosimilar Again
6/23/2017 5:39:12 AM
Pfizer had just about everything going for it when the regulators at the FDA undertook the final review of its biosimilar of Amgen’s blockbuster anemia med Epogen/Procrit. The in-house review at the agency bluntly said it was the same drug. All but one member of the FDA panel that reviewed it said it should get a green light. And then the Supreme Court axed Amgen’s legal challenge $AMGN on the 180-day notice rule, seemingly leaving the road to the drug market wide open.
