Genentech (RHHBY) Wins No. 1 Top Spot as The Ideal Employer in Life Sciences
6/22/2017 11:27:43 AM
June 22, 2017
By Mark Terry, BioSpace.com
“Who do you most want to work for?”
That’s what BioSpace asked 2,440 life sciences professionals in its first annual Ideal Employer survey. The survey asked respondents to name the three companies they would most like to work for, and rated them on attributes important to the job search process including company culture, mission, salary, benefits and reputation in the industry.
The people have spoken and named Genentech their Ideal Employer.
Widely recognized as the first modern biotech company, Genentech was founded on April 7, 1976. Now part of Swiss-based Roche (who ranked #10 on the overall Ideal Employer list), Genentech employs more than 10,000 people in South San Francisco and around 15,000 across the United States. The biotech company conducts basic and applied research in oncology, immunology, neuroscience, metabolism, and infectious disease.
With numerous products on the market, Genentech’s plans are to invest approximately $10 billion each year—more than any other healthcare company—in R&D. It has a robust pipeline with more than 70 potential new drugs in development across Genentech and Roche. Recent announcements included positive top-line results from two studies of its investigational hemophilia medicine, with more results expected later this year. In addition to a recent approval of its drug for multiple sclerosis, the company is also exploring and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative processes in other diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.
Amanda Valentino, Genentech’s Head of Talent Acquisition and Global Mobility, took time out to talk exclusively to BioSpace about why she thinks Genentech is the “Ideal Employer.”
Valentino believes that a big part of what makes Genentech the “Ideal Employer” is simply the company’s mission. “At Genentech we discover and develop medicines for people facing some of the most serious and life-threatening diseases. The opportunity for every person to make a real difference in the lives of patients, our clear sense of purpose, and our unique culture are what make Genentech a great place to work.”
Survey responses showed that when it comes to an Ideal Employer, life sciences professionals look for companies with interesting and meaningful work, a competitive salary, and a good reputation.
Based on the responses, it’s no wonder Genentech is rated the #1 Ideal Employer. It ranked #1 in both Interesting and Meaningful Work and #1 in Competitive Salary.
“Genentech offers an environment where you can do your best work and have a significant impact on people’s lives,” Valentino says. “It’s a place where scientific discovery and development thrives—we invest approximately $10 billion every year in R&D and have more breakthrough therapy designations from the FDA than any other company—and where valuing diversity and inclusion results in better ideas, more fruitful collaboration and a vibrant culture.”
Respondents also placed importance on having a work culture that fits their needs and a clear company mission.
Valentino points out that the company is very aware that its success is directly tied to its employees, their happiness, engagement and resilience. As such, Genentech offers numerous programs and benefits “to help our employees bring their whole selves to work. Having clarity of mission is one of the most fundamental components of building a great place to work.”
To help with that focus, Genentech often invites patients to speak at the company so employees can hear directly from people who have benefited from their medicines. The company also has 30-feet-high and 15-feet-wide photographs of patients around headquarters and the Genentech campus to serve as daily reminders of why they come to work each day.
Since Genentech is the 2017 Ideal Employer, you may be wondering how to get your foot in the door for employment opportunities?
Although there probably is no “typical” Genentech recruit, Valentino notes that the company is a big believer in diversity. “That’s why we’re always looking for a variety of different experiences, backgrounds and perspectives.
However, not everyone makes the cut. “Our scientists are PhDs at the top of their field, passionate about science and eager for an opportunity to see their research translate into life-changing medicines. And across the board we look for people who are smart, resilient, willing to question the status quo, and motivated to make a difference.”
As in most years, Genentech expects to continue hiring across the country. “We are hiring within our corporate functions, which include Commercial, Corporate Relations, Finance, Human Resources, Legal and Compliance, Information Technology, Procurement and Site Services. We also hire more than 500 interns and co-ops each year,” Valentino states.
For the professionals who say their Ideal Employer is Genentech, Valentino suggests you persevere. She says, “Genentech currently receives approximately 170,000 applications annually—it may take more than one try!”
