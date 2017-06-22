pSivida (PSDV) Submits Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) For Approval Of Durasert Three-Year Treatment For Posterior Segment Uveitis In The European Union

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) (ASX:PVA), a leader in the development of sustained release drug products and technologies, has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), seeking approval to market the Company’s Durasert three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in the European Union (EU).



”Our MAA submission is another significant milestone delivered on time by the pSivida team,” commented Nancy Lurker, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Durasert three-year uveitis treatment, our lead product candidate, has now proven to be highly effective in reducing the recurrence of uveitis in two Phase 3 studies. Both studies illustrate the benefits Durasert brings to those patients suffering from this disease, which is a leading cause of blindness. As we await the review from the EU regulators, we continue to have advanced discussions with potential partners and are focused on entering into an out-licensing agreement for Durasert in the EU sometime this summer.”

In each of pSivida’s two Phase 3 trials for its Durasert three-year uveitis treatment, the primary efficacy endpoint was successfully achieved at six months with a p value <0.001. In addition, the safety profile of patients treated with Durasert three-year uveitis treatment was comparable to the safety profile of existing steroid uveitis treatments, which are considered standard of care for this disease.

Posterior segment uveitis is a chronic, non-infectious inflammatory disease affecting the posterior segment of the eye, often involving the retina, which is believed to be a leading cause of blindness in the developed and developing countries. It affects people of all ages, producing swelling and destroying eye tissues, which can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. In the U.S. and EU, posterior uveitis affects ~200,000 people, annually. Today, patients with posterior uveitis are typically treated with systemic steroids, but over time frequently develop serious side effects that can limit effective dosing. Patients then often progress to steroid-sparing therapy with systemic immune suppressants or biologics, which themselves can have severe side effects including an increased risk of cancer.

pSivida Corp. (www.psivida.com), headquartered in Watertown, MA, is a leader in the development of sustained-release drug products for treating eye diseases. pSivida has developed three of only four FDA-approved sustained-release treatments for back-of-the-eye diseases. The most recent, ILUVIEN®, a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema, licensed to Alimera Sciences, is currently sold directly in the U.S. and three EU countries. Retisert®, an implant for posterior uveitis, is licensed to and sold by Bausch & Lomb. pSivida's lead product candidate, Durasert™ micro-insert for posterior segment uveitis being independently developed, is currently in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials. pSivida's pre-clinical development program is focused on using its core platform technology, Durasert, to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis and other diseases. To learn more about pSivida please visit www.psivida.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Google+.

