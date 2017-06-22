|
3 Things to Take Away From Boston Scientific (BSX)'s Management Meetings
6/22/2017 7:32:55 AM
Needham & Company analyst, Mike Matson, reiterated his Buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific and raised his price target to $32 after hosting meetings with Susie Lisa, VP of Investor Relations, this week in Kansas City. Key Takeaways include:
1) Unlike competitors that use self- or balloon-expansion, Lotus uses mechanical expansion that enables it to be repositioned if necessary; BSX has seen this feature used in about 1/3 of cases.
2) BSX continues to view Watchman as a potential $500M product based on very conservative penetration assumptions; however, we wouldn't be surprised to see BSX increase this at next week's investor day since we estimate Watchman sales will exceed $200M in 2017.
