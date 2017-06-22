|
Relief: Medtronic (MDT) Nabs Reprieve in ‘Free Services’ False Claims Suit
6/22/2017 7:30:18 AM
A federal judge in Pennsylvania this week dismissed with leave to amend False Claims Act allegations suggesting Medtronic offered free services and support to customers to entice them to buy its medical devices on grounds that the suit did not clearly identify how the support services crossed the line and acted as kickbacks.
The claims allege that Medtronic “paid healthcare providers illegal kickbacks in the form of free services and staff to induce providers to choose the defendant’s products over those of its competitors,” according to court documents.
Medtronic filed to dismiss the amended complaint, claiming that providing customer support did not qualify as an illegal kickback.
comments powered by