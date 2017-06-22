|
Apple (AAPL) Partners Up With Bay Area Startup to Change How We Track Our Health
6/22/2017 7:25:27 AM
Apple is working on a secret plan to turn the iPhone into a personal hub for all your medical information, CNBC reported last week.
But it isn't doing it alone. The company's health team has been working with a tiny start-up called Health Gorilla, according to two people familiar with the initiative.
Sources said that Health Gorilla is specifically working with Apple to add diagnostic data to the iPhone, including blood work, by integrating with hospitals, lab-testing companies such as Quest and LabCorp and imaging centers.
