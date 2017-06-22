 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Former Respironics (RESP) Execs' New Startup Ebb Therapeutics to Hire at New HQ



6/22/2017 7:22:24 AM

Ebb Therapeutics Inc., a medical device company led by former executives of Respironics, has reached a deal to establish a new 8,000-square-foot office at 2555 Smallman St., one of Oxford Development Co.'s office properties at 3 Crossings.

The company is expected to move to the building from its established headquarters in Oakmont soon.

Formerly called Cereve, Ebb Therapeutics is poised to commercialize its therapy later in 2017 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved it last year.



