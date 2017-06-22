|
Top 3 Biotechs With Potential Blockbusters in the Late-Stage Pipeline
6/22/2017 7:06:19 AM
Every time news hits about another biosimilar to Humira, analysts are reminded that AbbVie $ABBV is living on borrowed time. Ever since the big split with Abbott, the company has been wheeling and dealing its way into Phase III in a huge gamble that it can hold off copycats long enough to field a slate of drugs capable of replacing a therapy that now delivers $16 billion a year.
The new list from EvaluatePharma on the top 20 late-stage drugs in the pipeline — included in its big annual report on the industry — underscores just how hard that is, and also how much progress AbbVie is making.
