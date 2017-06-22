|
Fresh Capital to Be Injected into Biotech Stocks: 5 Must-Buys
6/22/2017 6:38:49 AM
The recent rally in tech stocks makes us wonder which other sectors are in a position to lead the charge. One sector that comes to our mind is biotechnology, which is well positioned to move north. Biotech stocks have appeared to come back to life following two years of a lull. A flurry of biotech stocks had topped in the summer of 2015, losing steam soon after.
Now, however, they are on the verge of a break out cashing on President Trump's tax plan spurring waves of buyouts, innovation reaching exponential levels and drug price outrage easing out. Hence, investing in solid biotech stocks seems to be judicious.
