NantHealth
(
NH
) Founder
Soon-Shiong
Hit With Lawsuit Over Attempted Takeover
6/22/2017 6:37:07 AM
NantHealth founder Patrick Soon-Shiong and two additional pharma executives are being sued by attorneys Boyden Grey and Adam Walden of Washington, D.C., for allegedly attempting to acquire the startup Altor Bioscience through a sweetheart deal.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, asserts that the deal in place benefits Soon-Shiong, Hing C. Wong and Fred Middleton -- all board members of Altor Bioscience. The deal comes at the expense of the minority shareholders, which breaches their fiduciary duty.
Read at
Healthcare IT News
Read at
News Release
Read at
Healthcare IT News
Read at
News Release
