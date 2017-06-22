 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
NantHealth (NH) Founder Soon-Shiong Hit With Lawsuit Over Attempted Takeover



6/22/2017 6:37:07 AM

NantHealth founder Patrick Soon-Shiong and two additional pharma executives are being sued by attorneys Boyden Grey and Adam Walden of Washington, D.C., for allegedly attempting to acquire the startup Altor Bioscience through a sweetheart deal.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, asserts that the deal in place benefits Soon-Shiong, Hing C. Wong and Fred Middleton -- all board members of Altor Bioscience. The deal comes at the expense of the minority shareholders, which breaches their fiduciary duty.



