Why This Small Biotech With a Single Drug in Human Trials Might be a Big Winner



6/22/2017 6:33:00 AM

Oncology is the largest and fastest growing therapy area in the drug industry, with a market estimated to reach $190 billion by 2022. But cancer is a devilishly complex disease, and investors trying to profit from the effort to develop successful therapies are faced with a bewildering array of companies working on competing approaches to attack it.

For investors looking for a small biotech stock for the riskier potion of their portfolios, one company taking on simpler problems with a single drug is easy to understand and stands to win big if successful. Cara Therapeutics is working on a drug for pain and itching that doesn't have the serious drawbacks of existing therapies...for some simple reasons.

