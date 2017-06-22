 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

The Pharma Stock an Insider Just Bought $234 Million Worth of Stock on



6/22/2017 6:27:18 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
When insiders load up on their own shares, pay attention. Insiders usually buy their own shares for one reason only: They think the stock is cheap and has monster upside.

One biotechnology player that insiders are loading up on is Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) , which develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of $27.19 billion. This stock trades at a reasonable valuation, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4 times. Its estimated growth rate for this year is 14.9%, and for next year it's pegged at 23.7%. This is not a cash-rich company, since its total cash position is $1.46 billion and its total debt is $3.28 billion.

Read at The Street.com


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 