The Pharma Stock an Insider Just Bought $234 Million Worth of Stock on
6/22/2017 6:27:18 AM
When insiders load up on their own shares, pay attention. Insiders usually buy their own shares for one reason only: They think the stock is cheap and has monster upside.
One biotechnology player that insiders are loading up on is Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) , which develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of $27.19 billion. This stock trades at a reasonable valuation, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4 times. Its estimated growth rate for this year is 14.9%, and for next year it's pegged at 23.7%. This is not a cash-rich company, since its total cash position is $1.46 billion and its total debt is $3.28 billion.
