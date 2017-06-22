 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why Pfizer (PFE) Should Take the Plunge and Sell Its Consumer Biz



6/22/2017 6:18:28 AM

Back in November, reports circulated that Pfizer (PFE) was considering selling its consumer business. Then...nothing. Now Morgan Stanley analyst David Risinger and team are out with a note calling for Pfizer to do just that. Illustration: Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Risinger offers three reasons "why Pfizer may consider exiting" its consumer business:

1) Maximizing value for Consumer could help enhance shareholder value, even though Consumer only represents a small percentage of Pfizer's market cap of $200B. PFE shares have underperformed the DRG index. 2017 YTD PFE is up +3% vs DRG's +11%; over the past year PFE is +1% vs. the DRG +4%.



