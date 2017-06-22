|
Cloud Tech For Life Sciences Research: Interview With Kara Dennis, Managing Director Of mHealth At Medidata Solutions, Inc.
6/22/2017 6:15:17 AM
Medidata Solutions is a global provider of cloud-based technology and data analytics for clinical research. They work with a variety of life sciences clients who conduct studies to gather, store and analyze data to help assess the safety and efficacy of their products before bringing them to market. Amassing and securely storing the enormous amounts of data generated in clinical research can be challenging, as can handling and analyzing these datasets. Medidata aims to provide a platform to help streamline this process and overcome regulatory hurdles.
comments powered by