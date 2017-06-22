 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Amgen (AMGN) Goes on the Defensive When Critics Call Its Pipeline a Dud



6/22/2017 6:11:48 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Amgen isn’t backing away from cardiovascular disease. That’s one of the many takeaways Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges gleaned from a “deep dive” call with Sean Harper, the drug maker’s executive vice-president of research and development.

Critics complain that Amgen’s pipeline is bereft of exciting possibilities. The experimental migraine drug erenumab could hit the market next year, but faces a crowded field. Meanwhile, Amgen’s genetics-based R&D approach hasn’t delivered any homeruns yet, what with sputtering sales of its cholesterol drug Repatha and safety issues surrounding the experimental osteoporosis drug romosozumab.



comments powered by Disqus
Amgen
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 