Amgen (AMGN) Goes on the Defensive When Critics Call Its Pipeline a Dud
6/22/2017 6:11:48 AM
Amgen isn’t backing away from cardiovascular disease. That’s one of the many takeaways Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges gleaned from a “deep dive” call with Sean Harper, the drug maker’s executive vice-president of research and development.
Critics complain that Amgen’s pipeline is bereft of exciting possibilities. The experimental migraine drug erenumab could hit the market next year, but faces a crowded field. Meanwhile, Amgen’s genetics-based R&D approach hasn’t delivered any homeruns yet, what with sputtering sales of its cholesterol drug Repatha and safety issues surrounding the experimental osteoporosis drug romosozumab.
