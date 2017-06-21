OvaScience (OVAS) Slashes 50% of Workforce, Replaces CEO

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OvaScience?, Inc. (NASDAQ: OVAS), a global fertility company focused on
the discovery, development and commercialization of new treatment
options, today announced the appointment of Christopher Kroeger, M.D.,
M.B.A., as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2017. Dr.
Kroeger has extensive experience leading, building and advising
development-stage therapeutic and medical device companies, and he
brings a strong clinical and research background as a practicing
physician and scientist. Upon Dr. Kroeger’s transition to OvaScience,
Michelle Dipp, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of
OvaScience plans to step down as Executive Chairman and will serve as an
advisor to the Company. Richard Aldrich, Co-Founder of OvaScience and
Partner of Longwood Fund, who has been on the Board of Directors since
2011, will continue to serve as lead independent director.
“I am excited to join OvaScience at this pivotal time and to work with
the team to advance the Company’s ongoing research and development
efforts as we move forward with our OvaTure program and OvaPrime
clinical trial,” said Dr. Kroeger, CEO-Elect of OvaScience. “I believe
egg precursor cell-based treatments are a truly transformative approach
to infertility for women and couples hoping to build biological families
of their own, and I look forward to leading the team at OvaScience as we
work to bring these treatments to patients.”
“Our long-term vision is to build OvaScience into a world-class
fertility company. Dr. Kroeger‘s research and development experience,
combined with his clinical expertise, make him the ideal candidate to
lead OvaScience,” said Richard Aldrich, Co-Founder of OvaScience and
Partner of Longwood Fund. “Equally impressive, Dr. Kroger’s business
acumen has created meaningful value for shareholders of several
biotechnology and therapeutics companies. I am confident his leadership
and vision will be instrumental as we continue to advance our pipeline.”
Company Reiterates Focus on OvaTure and OvaPrime Research and
Development
OvaScience is focused on advancing its two potentially transformative
fertility treatments, OvaTure?, in preclinical development and
OvaPrime?, in clinical development. Today, OvaScience announced that it
will discontinue ongoing efforts related to the AUGMENT? treatment
outside of North America. The Company is committed to minimizing the
impact of this change on women and families in affected areas.
OvaScience will continue to pursue business development opportunities
for the treatment.
In conjunction with this decision, OvaScience will restructure its
organization to better align with these strategic priorities, including
reducing its workforce by approximately 50 percent. These changes will
enable the Company to extend its cash position into the first quarter of
2020, which it expects will allow it to achieve key 2019 milestones for
OvaTure and OvaPrime, including:
-
complete embryo transfers in the OvaPrime clinical trial by the end of
the first quarter of 2019;
-
initial readout of six months of post-EggPC cell reintroduction safety
data for all patients in the OvaPrime clinical trial by the end of the
first quarter of 2019;
-
all potential births in the OvaPrime clinical trial by the end of 2019;
-
initial readout of embryo transfers of all patients in the OvaPrime
clinical trial by the end of 2019;
-
bovine live birth from EggPC cell-derived egg in the OvaTure program
by the end of the first quarter of 2019;
-
six-month post-bovine live birth follow-up in the OvaTure program by
the end of the third quarter of 2019; and
-
submission of human OvaTure for regulatory approval (clinical studies)
by the end of the second quarter of 2019.
“In December, we announced a revised corporate strategy to focus on the
development of OvaTure and OvaPrime, and initiated a comprehensive
search for a new CEO. Though difficult, the restructuring announced
today, coupled with our decision to suspend efforts related to AUGMENT
outside of North America, represents continued focus and execution
toward this strategy,” said Michelle Dipp, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and
Executive Chairman of OvaScience. “With Dr. Kroeger’s appointment,
OvaScience will focus on advancing OvaTure and OvaPrime through key
milestones and exploring partnership opportunities for AUGMENT, with the
resources to operate from a position of financial strength.”
Additional Leadership Transitions
Following the restructuring and the reduction in scope of the operations
of the Company, Christophe Couturier, the Company’s Chief Financial
Officer, is stepping down and will pursue other opportunities. Jonathan
Gillis, Vice President of Finance, who has been with OvaScience for more
than four years, will assume Mr. Couturier’s responsibilities.
Updated Financial Guidance
As a result of the restructuring announced today, OvaScience expects its
operating cash burn for 2017 to be lower than previously indicated and
that the Company will have sufficient funds, without additional
financing, to support its revised operating plan into the first quarter
of 2020.
Dr. Kroeger Brings Deep Experience and Expertise from 20 Years in
Life Sciences and Medical Industries
Dr. Kroeger joins OvaScience from Cardioxyl Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where
he served as CEO. At Cardioxyl, Dr. Kroeger oversaw the preclinical and
clinical development of a pipeline for acute and chronic heart failure,
including CXL-1427, a potential treatment for acute decompensated heart
failure. He also successfully negotiated Cardioxyl’s sale to Bristol
Myers Squibb for $2.1 billion in total consideration. Prior to his
position at Cardioxyl, he led investing efforts as a Partner at The
Aurora Funds, a venture capital firm focused on biotechnology and
medical device companies. Earlier in his career, he held positions at
Genzyme and Decision Resources.
Dr. Kroeger earned his B.A. from Harvard University, his M.D. from
Stanford University School of Medicine and did his Residency in General
Surgery at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, an affiliate of Harvard
Medical School. He also holds his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.
Dr. Kroeger currently serves on the Board of Directors of CardioFocus,
Inc. and Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. He has served as a director on the
boards of five Aurora Funds portfolio companies and has worked with and
advised 15 biotechnology and medical device companies during his career.
About OvaScience
OvaScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: OVAS) is a global
fertility company dedicated to improving treatment options for women
around the world. OvaScience is discovering, developing and
commercializing new fertility treatments because it believes women
deserve more options. Each OvaScience treatment is based on the
Company’s proprietary technology platform that leverages the
breakthrough discovery of egg precursor (EggPC?) cells – immature egg
cells found inside the protective ovarian lining. OvaScience is
developing OvaTure?, a potential next-generation in vitro fertilization
(IVF) treatment that could help a woman produce healthy, young,
fertilizable eggs without hormone injections and OvaPrime?, which could
increase a woman’s egg reserve. OvaScience’s AUGMENT? treatment is a
fertility option designed to improve IVF success rates. OvaScience
treatments are not available in the U.S. For more information, visit www.ovascience.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes
forward-looking statements about the Company’s plans for the OvaPrime
treatment, OvaTure treatment and AUGMENT treatment, including statements
relating to the Company’s (i) belief that the corporate restructuring
will extend its cash runway into the first quarter of 2020 and enable
the achievement of key 2019 milestones, (ii) expectation that operating
cash burn for 2017 will be lower than previously indicated, (iii) 2019
milestones, (iv) planned management transitions, and (v) plans to focus
on OvaTure and OvaPrime, discontinue efforts relating to AUGMENT outside
of North America and explore partnership opportunities for AUGMENT.
Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these
forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors,
including risks related to: the science underlying our treatments
(including the OvaPrime, OvaTure and AUGMENT treatments), which is
unproven; our ability to obtain regulatory approval or licenses where
necessary for our treatments; our ability to develop our treatments on
the timelines we expect, if at all; our ability to commercialize our
treatments, on the timelines we expect, if at all; operational risks;
risks associated with pursuing partnership opportunities with third
parties; as well as those risks more fully discussed in the “Risk
Factors” section of our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form
10-Q and/or Annual Report on Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release reflect our current views with respect
to future events. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments
will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update
these forward-looking statements in the future, we specifically disclaim
any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be
relied upon as representing our view as of any date subsequent to the
date hereof.
