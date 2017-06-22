 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Chemists Create 3-D Printed Graphene Foam, Rice University Study



Nanotechnologists from Rice University and China's Tianjin University have used 3-D laser printing to fabricate centimeter-sized objects of atomically thin graphene.

The research could yield industrially useful quantities of bulk graphene and is described online in a new study in the American Chemical Society journal ACS Nano.

"This study is a first of its kind," said Rice chemist James Tour, co-corresponding author of the paper.


