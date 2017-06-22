|
Artificial Intelligence Helps Improve MRI Imaging Of Strokes, MIT Study Reveals
6/22/2017 5:57:43 AM
High resolution MRI scans of the brain can take around thirty minutes to perform, but in the case of a stroke this can be much too long to wait. Typically, if MRI is used, a stroke patient is rushed through so that fewer imaging slices are taken, resulting in a much lower quality image. Compared to high end scientific studies that produce imaging slices around a millimeter apart, a quick scan can have the slices spaced up to seven millimeters from each other. At this resolution, many of the automated computer vision algorithms that help to understand the images fail to work, and precise diagnosis is a serious challenge.
