These 3 Stocks Could be the Next Apple (AAPL) in the Biotech World
6/22/2017 5:57:39 AM
In the biotech group, which jumped to No. 31 among IBD's 197 industry groups in terms of six-month relative price performance, Celgene, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Vertex Pharmaceuticals all pumped more than 5% higher in heavy turnover, showing the kind of action seen by iPhone giant Apple during its big runs in the mid-2000s and early part of the 2010s.
Celgene has a market value of $103 billion, Regeneron is at $55 billion, and Vertex at $33 billion, vs. $760 billion for the iPhone, iPad and MacBook maker.
When a stock breaks out, it tends to already be close to 52-week or all-time highs, already be trading above the 50- and 200-day moving averages, show a tremendous increase in share volume, and show strong finishes during its up sessions in prices.
