|
Eli Lilly (LLY)’s CEO On The Good, The Bad… And The Beautiful?
6/22/2017 5:55:39 AM
As CEO of a 141-year-old Big Pharma company and a member of the PhRMA board, Eli Lilly’s David Ricks has a fairly good platform for surveying the healthcare ecosystem.
He can – and does – talk at length about its flaws. But he’s also a reservoir for optimism when it comes to innovation in hard-to-treat diseases and progress in the drug development world. That includes fields such as Alzheimer’s disease and lupus, which have defeated Lilly (and the rest of the field for that matter) many times before.
comments powered by