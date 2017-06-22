 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Takes Another Hit as the FDA Slaps Hold on IND for Vadastuximab Talirine



6/22/2017 5:48:06 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing

* Seattle Genetics Inc - FDA notified co that no clinical trials may resume under IND until FDA lifts clinical hold for vadastuximab talirine

Read at Reuters
Read at News Release

Related News

comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 