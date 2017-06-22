Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
Seattle Genetics
(
SGEN
) Takes Another Hit as the
FDA
Slaps Hold on IND for Vadastuximab Talirine
Tweet
6/22/2017 5:48:06 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
* Seattle Genetics Inc - FDA notified co that no clinical trials may resume under IND until FDA lifts clinical hold for vadastuximab talirine
Read at
Reuters
Read at
News Release
Related News
More Deaths Lead
Seattle Genetics
(SGEN) to Discontinue Phase III Leukemia Study
AGTC
(AGTC) Release: IND-Enabling Study Data Published In
Human Gene Therapy Clinical Development
Support Clinical Development Of AGTC-402 For The Treatment Of CNGA3-Deficient Achromatopsia
Seattle Genetics
(SGEN) Submits Supplemental Biologics License Application To
FDA
For ADCETRIS (Brentuximab Vedotin) In Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma
OncoArendi Therapeutics SA
Announces Selection Of Its Second Clinical Development Candidate: OATD-02 For The Treatment Of Multiple Cancers
Takeda
(TKPYY) And
Seattle Genetics
(SGEN) Announce
Lancet
Publication Of Phase III Alcanza Clinical Trial Data Of Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin) For CD30-Positive Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma
Unum
Announces Active Investigational New Drug (IND) Application For ACTR707 In Combination With Rituximab In Patients With Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Lymphoma
A Peek At
Adamis
(ADMP) Ahead Of
FDA
Approval
While
Amgen
(AMGN)-Size Biotechs Run Into Trouble, These Are The Biotechs With The Most Promising Pipelines
Is The
FDA
A Big Risk To This Company's Marijuana Plans?
Actinium
(ATNM.OB) To Host Webinar On June 12th To Update On Pivotal Phase III SIERRA Clinical Trial For Iomab-B
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Reuters
•
News Release
•
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
•
Seattle Genetics, Inc.
•
Clinical - IND
•
Leukemia [Acute myelogenous leukemia (AML)]