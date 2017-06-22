Repare Therapeutics Emerges Out of Stealth Mode With $68 Million and a Team Packed With Vertex (VRTX) Alums

MONTREAL & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repare Therapeutics Inc. today announced a US$68 million Series A
financing to advance its platform and pipeline of novel medicines that
target genetically defined weaknesses of cancers. Founding investor
Versant Ventures co-led the round with MPM Capital. They were also
joined by other syndicate investors including Fonds de solidarité FTQ,
Celgene Switzerland, an affiliate of Celgene Corporation, and BDC
Capital’s Healthcare Venture Fund.
With this financing, Repare emerges from Versant’s Discovery Engines
after an 18-month stealth period during which the company advanced its
leading CRISPR-enabled synthetic lethality drug discovery platform,
identified several promising oncology targets and moved multiple
programs into preclinical development. Founders Daniel Durocher, Ph.D.,
Agnel Sfeir, Ph.D., and Frank Sicheri, Ph.D., and their respective
institutions, played instrumental roles in the company’s formation and
growth in partnership with Versant.
“Versant’s commitment to and confidence in Repare’s distinct science has
enabled the company to build the team, operations and initial programs
away from the spotlight,” said Repare CEO Lloyd M. Segal. “With the
added leadership of MPM and this syndicate, we are financed to achieve
our goal of testing our multiple new, precision oncology therapeutics in
a clinical setting.”
The core concept of synthetic lethality is that while a tumor can
tolerate individual defects in its DNA, there exist combinations of
defects that lead to the malignancy’s destruction. The recent approvals
of several PARP inhibitors provide clear proof-of-principle for the
approach of inducing synthetic lethality. Repare and its founders have
developed large-scale and novel methods for discovering additional drug
targets that, when inhibited, may induce synthetic lethality. New drugs
directed at these targets hold promise to improve cancer treatment both
as single therapies and in combination with existing drugs and
treatments.
In addition to Segal, a Versant Entrepreneur-in-Residence, Repare’s
seasoned management team also includes R&D Head Michael Zinda, Ph.D.,
who built and led AstraZeneca plc’s Oncology iMed Bioscience group in
Boston; and VP of Discovery Cameron Black, Ph.D., an accomplished
18-year leader of Merck Frosst’s medicinal chemistry efforts. Repare has
a 20-member team based in Montreal and Boston. To further guide this
important investment both Jerel Davis, Ph.D., managing director at
Versant, and Todd Foley, managing director at MPM Capital, will join
Repare’s board of directors.
“The fields of synthetic lethality and DNA repair have a rich, 20-year
history and are poised to deliver impactful new cancer treatments,” said
Davis. “We are impressed by the speed and precision with which Repare,
in collaboration with its founders and scientific advisors, generated
impressive insights and multiple novel targets.”
Repare’s first disclosed program targets DNA-directed DNA polymerase
theta (PolQ), a central component of a pathway that repairs
double-strand breaks in cancer cells. NYU School of Medicine has
licensed to Repare exclusive rights to drug discovery work targeting
PolQ, developed by Dr. Sfeir with the support of NYU Office of
Therapeutics Alliances (OTA). This unique polymerase is highly expressed
in ovarian, breast and a number of other cancers. In parallel, Repare is
progressing several additional programs, with an aim to put its first
compound in the clinic in 2019.
“We evaluated nearly every opportunity in the synthetic lethality space
and have complete conviction that Repare, its founders and its SAB
members represent the leaders in the field,” said Foley. “MPM is
dedicated to investing in and building companies that seek to find cures
for cancer and save lives and we look forward to the advancement of
Repare’s programs and the development of these meaningful medicines.”
Repare’s founders and scientific advisors are leaders in synthetic
lethality and tumor repair machinery research. In addition to Dr. Sfeir
from the Department of Cell Biology and the Skirball Institute of
Biomolecular Medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center and Drs. Durocher
and Sicheri from Toronto’s Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute,
Repare has assembled a world-class scientific advisory board, including:
-
Samuel Aparicio, Ph.D., chair of the Breast Cancer Program at BC
Cancer Agency and professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at
UBC, Vancouver.
-
Jim Carmichael, M.D. FRCP, lead of the Protein Homeostasis Thematic
Center of Excellence at Celgene Corporation. He previously was
U.K. regional director of medical science at AstraZeneca plc
following its acquisition of KuDOS, where he was CMO and responsible
for clinical development of olaparib.
-
Ronny Drapkin, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Penn Ovarian Cancer
Research Center and director of gynecologic cancer research at the
Basser Center for BRCA at the University of Pennsylvania.
-
Laurie Glimcher, M.D., president and CEO of the Dana-Farber Cancer
Institute, Richard and Susan Smith Professor of Medicine at Harvard
Medical School.
-
Mark Pegram, M.D., director of the breast cancer oncology program at
Stanford Women’s Cancer Center and co-director of Stanford’s molecular
therapeutics program.
-
Richard Wood, Ph.D., professor of molecular biology at the University
of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
