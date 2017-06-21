 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Alzheimer's Drug Leads UBS to Upgrade Biogen (BIIB)



6/21/2017 6:50:47 AM

Biogen was upgraded at UBS to "neutral" from "sell" with a new price target of $270, up from $262.

UBS Analyst Carter Gould said the Cambridge, MA-based biopharmaceutical company's risk/reward profile has improved due to recent progress with their Aducanumab drug to treat Alzheimer's.

Market competition for Biogen's spinal muscular atrophy treatment Spinraza has also been priced in more accurately, but Gould said there are still long term risks associated with competition from generic alternatives.

