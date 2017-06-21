|
Theranos, Walgreens Reach Tentative Agreement to Settle Lawsuit for Under $30 Million
6/21/2017 6:46:37 AM
Theranos is telling its investors that the company finally reached an agreement to settle a lawsuit by Walgreens Boots Alliance, people familiar with the matter have told The Wall Street Journal. The suit argued that the struggling laboratory start-up had breached the companies' contract.
The Journal reported Wednesday morning that the feud between drugstore chain Walgreens and health tech company Theranos is nearing an end.
Walgreens had, at one point, hosted about 40 Theranos blood-testing centers.
