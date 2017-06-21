|
Why This Billionaire Just Bought Gilead (GILD) Stock
6/21/2017 6:44:34 AM
Israel "Izzy" Englander has made plenty of smart stock picks during his career. The co-founder of the Millennium Management hedge fund is worth more than $5 billion as a result.
Englander just added to his fund's positions in three drug stocks -- Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP), and Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX). Here's why the billionaire likely bought more shares of these three stocks that haven't performed very well so far in 2017.
