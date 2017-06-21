Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Drugmaker
Mylan
(
MYL
) Gets Boost From Unlikely Source: Coal
Tweet
6/21/2017 6:38:36 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Mylan N.V. is best known for producing EpiPen emergency allergy treatments and generic drugs.
But a non-pharmaceutical offering – refined coal – has quietly generated hundreds of millions of dollars of tax credits for the company over the last six years that have boosted its bottom line, according to a Reuters review of company filings.
Read at
Reuters
Related News
Embattled
Mylan
(MYL) Quietly Generates Hundreds of Millions of Cash From This Non-Pharmaceutical Offering
The Not-So-Subtle Reason Behind
Valeant
(VRX)' 30% Rise In May
Why This Tiny SoCal Biopharma Could be a Real Threat to
Mylan
(MYL)
Report: NASH Market To Increase Forty-Fold By 2026
Mylan
(MYL) Accused of Overcharging the Government by About $1.27 Billion for EpiPens
Is
Editas Medicine
(EDIT) Facing A New Reality In CRISPR Land?
Theravance Biopharma
(TBPH) And
Mylan
(MYL) Report Additional Phase lll Data For Revefenacin (TD-4208) In Several Presentations At 2017
American Thoracic Society
Has
Gilead
(GILD) Finally Bottomed Out?
Mylan
(MYL) And
BioCon
(BIOCON.NS) Present Clinical Data On Insulin Glargine At The
American Diabetes Association
's 77th Scientific Sessions
Biogen
(BIIB) Earnings: New Drug Sparks Life
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Reuters
•
Mylan Inc.
•
Biotech/Pharma - Earnings