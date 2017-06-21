 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
3 Cancer Biotechs That Lead the Sector to a 3-Month High Yesterday



6/21/2017 6:38:23 AM

Shares of cancer-focused biotechs Bluebird Bio, Clovis Oncology and Kite Pharma popped Tuesday, leading a sectorwide boom that eventually settled toward the close.

At the close on the stock market today, IBD's 433-company Biomed/Biotech industry group ticked up 1% , hitting a high last seen in mid-March.

Bluebird stock lifted 0.3%, near 113, continuing a strong run that began in the first week of June when the small-cap biotech presented data with Celgene in a trial of patients with a blood cancer known as multiple myeloma.

