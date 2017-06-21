|
Vanda (VNDA): Several Catalysts Coming Up
6/21/2017 6:36:04 AM
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) has made solid progress over the last few quarters but its share price has been stuck in a tight range since the start of 2017. Hetlioz is still growing at a solid rate and the company made some changes to improve the uptake over the coming quarters. Fanapt sales are still declining but the sales force expansion was completed in early Q2 and the company expects the brand to return to growth in the second half of the year. Aside from the commercial portfolio, the pipeline continues to progress and we have several clinical readouts over the next few quarters that could positively impact Vanda's share price along with Hetlioz's and Fanapt's commercial progress.
