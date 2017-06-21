Cambridge Biotech Startup Rubius Banks $120 Million, Hopes to Hire 60 New Staffers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rubius Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering the development
of a new class of extraordinarily active and differentiated cell
therapies announced today that it has raised $120 million in a highly
oversubscribed private financing. Rubius has developed the technology to
grow, genetically engineer and mature long-circulating red cell
therapeutics which will provide transformational clinical benefits to a
wide range of patients across multiple therapeutic areas. These
allogeneic, off-the-shelf products offer the additional advantage of
extended stability and storage to allow for rapid, universal access by
the medical community. Proceeds will be used to accelerate the
advancement of Rubius’ breakthrough Red-Cell Therapeutics™ (RCT™)
product portfolio, to further build out the team and to prepare to enter
human clinical trials in 2018. This financing follows the successful
achievement of several key milestones, including the clinical scale
production of cultured red cells in bioreactors and the generation of
preclinical proof-of-concept data for several lead programs.
“With this financing, Rubius is well positioned to focus on the
continued development of our platform to advance a broad range of
therapeutic candidates that have the potential to make a significant
difference in the lives of patients,” said Torben Straight Nissen,
Ph.D., President of Rubius Therapeutics.
“Rubius has achieved multiple scientific and manufacturing milestones in
the first six months of this year. Those achievements plus the trust
that Flagship and our new investors have put in Rubius with this
financing sets us up to turn our RCTs into important new treatment
options,” said David Epstein, Chairman of Rubius Therapeutics and
Executive Partner of Flagship Pioneering.
The RCT platform allows Rubius to express enzymes, agonists,
antagonists, binders and combinations in their natural conformation on
or inside of red cells. Lead RCT programs include enzyme replacement
therapies as well as therapies targeting solid tumors and hematological
cancers. Further, Rubius has demonstrated that RCTs provide potential
applications across additional therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune
disease, infectious disease, metabolic disease and rare diseases,
including hemophilia.
“We are excited to expand our support of Rubius in this next round of
funding as the company continues to advance its technology and programs
-- following in the footsteps of Flagship’s family of successful
multiproduct platform companies,” said Noubar Afeyan, CEO of Flagship
Pioneering and Co-Founder of Rubius. “The team at Rubius has made great
strides over the past three years and we are pleased to support the
company’s continued growth. This new financing, together with a
leadership team with unparalleled expertise, positions Rubius to deliver
on the promise of the RCT platform and bring transformative therapies to
patients.”
Rubius was conceived, launched and funded by Flagship VentureLabs®, the
innovation foundry of Flagship Pioneering. Joined by undisclosed large
institutional investors, Flagship Pioneering significantly increased its
investment in this financing.
About Red-Cell Therapeutics™
Red-Cell Therapeutics™ are genetically engineered, enucleated red cells
that provide allogeneic, off-the-shelf therapies to patients across
multiple therapeutic areas. RCT advantages over other therapies include
immuno-privileged presentation of proteins within or on the red cell,
high target avidity and affinity resulting in highly potent and
selective therapies, and long circulation half-life. Rubius RCTs exhibit
fundamentally unique biology and have been engineered to replace missing
enzymes for patients living with a variety of rare diseases, to kill
tumors, and upregulate or downregulate the immune system to treat both
cancer and autoimmune disorders.
About Rubius Therapeutics
Rubius Therapeutics is developing Red-Cell Therapeutics (RCTs) as a new
class of medicines to address a wide array of indications, with leading
applications in cancer, rare and autoimmune disease, as well as
additional potential in hemophilia, infectious and metabolic diseases.
The company was founded and launched in 2014 by Flagship VentureLabs,
the innovation foundry of Flagship Pioneering. Rubius has successfully
engineered and manufactured red cells that express therapeutic proteins
for use in the treatment of serious diseases. The company is now
demonstrating that these newly equipped high performing, off-the-shelf
Red-Cell Therapeutics have pre-clinical activity across a spectrum of
medical applications. Rubius has generated more than 200 prototypes to
date. For more information, please visit www.rubiustx.com.
About Flagship Pioneering
Flagship Pioneering conceives, creates, resources and develops
first-in-category life sciences companies. Its institutional innovation
foundry, Flagship VentureLabs®, is where Flagship’s team of scientific
entrepreneurs systematically evolves enterprising ideas into new fields,
or previously undiscovered areas of science into real-world inventions
and ventures. Since its launch in 2000, the firm has applied its
hypothesis-driven innovation process to originate and foster nearly 100
scientific ventures, resulting in over $20 billion in aggregate value,
500+ issued patents and more than 45 clinical trials for novel
therapeutic agents.
Since inception, Flagship has capitalized its growing portfolio with
over $1 billion coming from $1.75 billion of aggregate investor capital
committed across five funds. The firm’s current portfolio includes
pioneering ventures that are transforming human health and
sustainability, including: Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO), Editas
Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT), Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) and Syros
Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS), as well as private companies, including
Axcella Health, Indigo Agriculture, Moderna Therapeutics and Rubius
Therapeutics. Flagship has ongoing corporate innovation alliances with
several market leaders, including: AstraZeneca, the Crop Science
Division of Bayer and Nestlé Health Science. To learn more about
Flagship Pioneering, please visit our website: www.FlagshipPioneering.com.