AbbVie (ABBV): A Wonderful Company But At What Price?

Many investors are worrying about the lost Humira patent. At first glance, this would appear to be for good reason. But, after some more investigation it appears to be a non-event. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is likely to replace the lost earnings and it has plenty of time to do so. Furthermore, concerns about the company's debt load are being overstated. I consider ABBV to be a great company that is trading at a valuation that is too rich for my taste currently.