AbbVie (ABBV): A Wonderful Company But At What Price?
6/21/2017 6:17:21 AM
Many investors are worrying about the lost Humira patent. At first glance, this would appear to be for good reason. But, after some more investigation it appears to be a non-event. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is likely to replace the lost earnings and it has plenty of time to do so. Furthermore, concerns about the company's debt load are being overstated. I consider ABBV to be a great company that is trading at a valuation that is too rich for my taste currently.
