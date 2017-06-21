|
Embattled Mylan (MYL) Quietly Generates Hundreds of Millions of Cash From This Non-Pharmaceutical Offering
6/21/2017 6:11:05 AM
Mylan N.V. is best known for producing EpiPen emergency allergy treatments and generic drugs.
But a non-pharmaceutical offering – refined coal – has quietly generated hundreds of millions of dollars of tax credits for the company over the last six years that have boosted its bottom line, according to a Reuters review of company filings.
Since 2011, Mylan has bought 99 percent stakes in five companies across the U.S. that own plants which process coal to reduce smog-causing emissions.
