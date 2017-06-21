 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Employee in Critical Condition After Shooting at San Diego Biotech Phamatech



6/21/2017 6:01:21 AM

SAN DIEGO – A worker at a biotech company in Carmel Mountain Ranch was in critical condition after being shot in the head by a coworker Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported at 1:44 p.m. at Phamatech, a medical services business located at 15175 Innovation Drive. Police said the gunman, armed with a semiautomatic handgun, entered the business and fired two shots at the victim. He then headed towards the human resources office, but another worker who saw the gun wrestled the man to the floor

Read at Fox News
Read at San Diego Union Tribune
Read at NBC
