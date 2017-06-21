|
Implant Infections Could Be Banished Thanks To Scaffold Breakthrough, National University Of Ireland Study
6/21/2017 6:01:08 AM
Researchers in Ireland have taken a major step forward in the battle against medical implant infections.
They developed a new type of implant scaffold to provide localised drug treatment and prevent infection, which has already proven effective against two types of major problem bacteria.
Publishing their results today in the journal Biomedical Materials, the team from the National University of Ireland Galway show that stabilised collagen scaffolds loaded with a particular antibiotic were able to prevent both Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus epidermidis from forming.
