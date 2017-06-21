 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Neuron Transistor Behaves Like A Brain Neuron, Nanyang Technological University Study Reveals



6/21/2017 5:55:04 AM

Researchers have built a new type of "neuron transistor"—a transistor that behaves like a neuron in a living brain. These devices could form the building blocks of neuromorphic hardware that may offer unprecedented computational capabilities, such as learning and adaptation.

The researchers, S. G. Hu and coauthors at the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, have published a paper on the neuron transistor in a recent issue of Nanotechnology.


Read at News Release


