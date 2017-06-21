 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Scientists Have Developed A New Way To Predict When You'll Die, Scientific Reports Reveals



6/21/2017 5:52:19 AM

There's an elusive innovation that would revolutionize medicine: a way to detect disease before it becomes obvious.

A study recently published in the journal Scientific Reports could bring us a step closer to that capability. The paper reveals how artificial intelligence analyses of routine medical scans could be turned into powerful predictors of a person's health and risk of death.

Read at Business Insider
Read at Nature


