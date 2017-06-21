 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Novartis AG (NVS) Rejects Trump's Proposition to Create More U.S Jobs



6/21/2017 5:41:00 AM

Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis has rejected overtures from United States President Donald Trump to increase jobs in the US, citing work visa restrictions as a reason. In a newspaper interview, chief executive Joe Jimenez said Switzerland and Europe were more attractive for the firm.

The comments follow a White House meeting in January between Trump and several pharma bosses, including Jimenez who leads the industry lobby group PhRMA. Trump called on the industry to reduce drug prices and to build more jobs in the US.

