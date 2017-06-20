|
Booming Marken Expands Into Larger U.S. HQ in North Carolina
6/20/2017 7:19:49 AM
Marken Expands Into New Facilities
- Marken Moves to Larger U.S. Headquarters in North Carolina, and New Office in Tokyo
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Marken announced today that it will move into a new, expanded headquarters office in Research Triangle Park (RTP) and has moved into a larger office location in central Tokyo. The two moves are part of an ongoing expansion of real estate to accommodate its continued growth.
Over the last three years, Marken's global workforce has increased by nearly 40 percent, bringing the total number of employees to almost 800. Marken has expanded its global headquarters to accommodate the growing portfolio of 20 service products, including logistics support for Direct to Patient and Cell & Gene Therapy clinical trials. The new headquarters will accommodate: marketing, regulatory compliance, technical affairs, regional project management, quality assurance, business development, legal, human resources and most of the executive team. The office will double in size and will be located in the Imperial Center, a 456-acre business campus located near Research Triangle Park in Durham, North Carolina. The area is home to many of the pharmaceutical industry's clinical research organizations and manufacturing facilities.
Marken first opened an office in RTP in 2011 with only a handful of employees. The move was intended to signal a clear focus on clinical trial logistics and also enabled close proximity to the many pharmaceutical research companies on the US east coast. The company will continue to maintain its West London regional headquarters for the Finance and Information Technology functions.
In early June, Marken relocated its staff to larger offices in Tokyo to accommodate its growth in Japan. The Japanese pharmaceutical industry is the second largest in the world and has historically been a very important source of patients for global clinical trials. The Marken office is located in the Nihonbashi district of central Tokyo, very close to many of Japan's pharmaceutical companies.
"We continue to expand our office facilities and our global footprint to accommodate the growth in our business," said Wes Wheeler, CEO of Marken. "The RTP location has allowed us to be closer to our US-based clients and enabled us to attract highly experienced pharmaceutical talent. The expanded Tokyo office reflects the increased demand for our services in that important market. We are now looking to expand our footprint into new gateway cities which we feel are important for continued growth and efficiency," Wheeler concluded.
About Marken
Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS. Marken is the only patient-centric supply chain organization 100% dedicated to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient services and biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 45 locations worldwide for clinical trial material storage and distribution. Marken's more than 750 staff members manage 50,000 drug and biological shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 150 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.
