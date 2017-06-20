Akcea Therapeutics Ups the Ante of Its IPO to $200 Million+

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 20, 2017/PRNewswire/ -- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that it has launched the proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

Akcea is offering 9,620,000 shares of common stock and the underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,443,000 shares of common stock. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $12.00 and $14.00 per share. Akcea has applied to list the shares on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "AKCA."

Cowen, Stifel and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book running managers for the offering. BMO Capital Markets is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (631) 274-2806; or from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10152, or by telephone at (800) 326-5897, or by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT AKCEA THERAPEUTICS

Akcea Therapeutics is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders. Akcea is advancing a mature pipeline of four novel drugs with the potential to treat multiple diseases, including volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-L Rx , AKCEA-ANGPTL3-L Rx and AKCEA-APOCIII-L Rx , which are all based on antisense technology developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The most advanced drug in its pipeline, volanesorsen, has successfully completed a Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome, or FCS, and is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy, or FPL. Akcea is assembling the infrastructure to commercialize its drugs globally with a focus on lipid specialists as the primary call point. Akcea is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Akcea's financing plans, including statements related to Akcea's offering of common stock. Any statement describing Akcea's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. Akcea's forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Akcea's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Akcea. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Akcea's programs are described in additional detail in its registration statement on Form S-1, which is on file with the SEC.

In this press release, unless the context requires otherwise, "Ionis", "Akcea," "Company," "Companies" "we," "our," and "us" refers to Ionis Pharmaceuticals and/or Akcea Therapeutics.

Akcea Therapeutics is a trademark of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Ionis Pharmaceuticals is a trademark of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akcea-therapeutics-launches-proposed-initial-public-offering-300476323.html

SOURCE Akcea Therapeutics