LabCentral
Makes More Room for Biotech Startups in Kendall Square
6/20/2017 6:37:56 AM
LabCentral, a four-year-old nonprofit that runs shared laboratory space for biotech startups, will more than double its capacity this summer to about 70,000 square feet — enough room to accommodate 70 to 85 companies.
The expansion of LabCentral on the outskirts of Cambridge’s Kendall Square is expected to be announced Tuesday. It will be financed by a $5 million capital grant from the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, which in 2013 approved an initial $5 million grant to launch the incubator.
Boston Globe
Boston Globe
Boston Business Journal
Related News
How Boston Became 'The Best Place In The World' To Launch A Biotech Company
Google
(GOOG)'s
Verily
(GOOGL) and
Novartis AG
(NVS) Jump Into
Medicxi
's $300 Million Life Science Investment Fund
Faltering
Enumeral Biomedical
(ENUM) Cuts R&D Staff, Alters Executive Compensation Deal
Cingulate
Moves HQ To
Aratana
(PETX)'s Old Space To Accommodate Growth
Governor Launches $500 Million Initiative to Keep Massachusetts' Biotech World Booming
New Biotech Incubator Just Opened Up in the Big Apple—With Room for 25 Startups
This Israeli Biotech Firm Is Trying To Print Organs For Transplants
Debt-Ridden
Valeant
(VRX) Nears Sale of Its $2 Billion Eye Care Biz
Bausch & Lomb
Bayer
(BAY) Puts Down More Roots in Massachusetts With New Life Science Center
Roche
(RHHBY)'s Former New Jersey Site to Become a Life Sciences Campus
•
