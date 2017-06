LabCentral Makes More Room for Biotech Startups in Kendall Square

LabCentral, a four-year-old nonprofit that runs shared laboratory space for biotech startups, will more than double its capacity this summer to about 70,000 square feet — enough room to accommodate 70 to 85 companies.The expansion of LabCentral on the outskirts of Cambridge’s Kendall Square is expected to be announced Tuesday. It will be financed by a $5 million capital grant from the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, which in 2013 approved an initial $5 million grant to launch the incubator.